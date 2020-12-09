0
Wednesday 9 December 2020 - 15:13

People of Golan Force ‘Israeli’ Vehicles to Evacuate their Agricultural Lands

People of Golan Force ‘Israeli’ Vehicles to Evacuate their Agricultural Lands
Citizens of the Golan announced on Wednesday morning that they started a general strike that includes all life utilities and shut schools and remote education. Instead of resuming life, they headed to the lands on which the ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities seek to set up giant turbines, and spread in their lands to protect them and prevent the Zionist occupiers from carrying out their expansionist scheme in the properties of citizens.

Many citizens were injured due to the Zionist forces’ aggression against them, Syria’s state-run SANA news agency reported.

The citizens started since the early morning to gather near al-Ya’fouri monument between the occupied villages of Majdal Shams and Masa’da, then they were divided into groups to spread in the lands on which the occupation forces are seeking to set up the turbines, according to SANA.

Several citizens were injured after the ‘Israeli’ occupation forces used rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse them, asserting that the ‘Israeli’ forces are continuing their attack against the citizens so far.
