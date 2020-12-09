0
Wednesday 9 December 2020 - 23:04

NYT: Saudi Court Jails Saudi-American Doctor Despite US Pressure

Story Code : 902758
The doctor, Walid Fitaihi, was convicted on charges that included obtaining American citizenship without permission and criticizing other Arab states in Twitter posts — charges that US officials have privately dismissed as politically motivated.

Fitaihi, who completed his medical training in the Boston area, ran a private hospital in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah and had become a household name in the kingdom as a motivational religious speaker.

The Saudi authorities detained him in November 2017 amid an arrest campaign that saw hundreds of the kingdom’s richest princes and businessmen locked in the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton hotel on allegations of corruption.

Fitaihi later told relatives that he had been tortured in detention with electric shocks and was whipped so badly that he could not sleep on his back for a number of days. He was released last year, but the kingdom barred him, his wife and six of his children — all American citizens — from leaving the country while his case made its way through the courts.

A Saudi court convicted him of affiliation with the Muslim Brotherhood, a banned group that Saudi Arabia considers a terrorist organization but the United States does not, and of damaging relations with other Arab countries through his posts on Twitter, among other acts that prosecutors said were aimed at destabilizing the kingdom, according to court documents.

He was also convicted of donating money to unnamed “suspicious parties.”
