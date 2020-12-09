0
Wednesday 9 December 2020 - 23:20

Erdogan Brushes off Any EU Sanctions over East Med Crisis

Story Code : 902761
Erdogan Brushes off Any EU Sanctions over East Med Crisis
“Turkey does not care much about any sanctions decision to be made by the EU,” Erdogan said in a televised press conference at an Ankara airport before leaving for Azerbaijan.

“The EU has never treated us honestly. The EU has never stood by any promise it has given us but we always remained patient and we are still patient,” he said, a day before EU leaders meet for a summit.

Turkey, an EU candidate whose accession has been frozen over issues including its human rights record, is at odds with Greece over maritime and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.

Ankara has angered Greece and the rest of the EU by sending a survey ship and navy vessels to the disputed waters in defiance of calls to stop. It ordered the Oruc Reis ship back to port last month.

Athens is now pressing for punitive sanctions against Turkey at the EU summit beginning on Thursday.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020