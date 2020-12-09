Erdogan Brushes off Any EU Sanctions over East Med Crisis

Islam Times - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that any European Union decision to sanction Turkey over its standoff with Greece is not a big concern.

“Turkey does not care much about any sanctions decision to be made by the EU,” Erdogan said in a televised press conference at an Ankara airport before leaving for Azerbaijan.“The EU has never treated us honestly. The EU has never stood by any promise it has given us but we always remained patient and we are still patient,” he said, a day before EU leaders meet for a summit.Turkey, an EU candidate whose accession has been frozen over issues including its human rights record, is at odds with Greece over maritime and energy rights in the eastern Mediterranean.Ankara has angered Greece and the rest of the EU by sending a survey ship and navy vessels to the disputed waters in defiance of calls to stop. It ordered the Oruc Reis ship back to port last month.Athens is now pressing for punitive sanctions against Turkey at the EU summit beginning on Thursday.