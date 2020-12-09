0
Wednesday 9 December 2020 - 23:46

Deputy DM: Iran among World Top 3 in Anti-Armor Missiles

Story Code : 902762
Deputy DM: Iran among World Top 3 in Anti-Armor Missiles
“Today, we are among the top three world countries in area of anti-armor missiles, among the top two in individual weapons, and also among the top four in the field of missiles. If we grow strong, we will always enjoy peace,” General Taqizadeh said on Wednesday.

“Today we have made good progress in the space, missiles, electronic warfare, defense and naval fields as well as many other areas,” he added.

Elsewhere, General Taqizadeh stressed Iran’s firm determination to take harsh revenge for the assassination of the Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and former IRGC Quds Force Commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani.

The Iranian Army has in recent years made double efforts to increase its defensive and combat power.

In a relevant development last month, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force unveiled a new home-made system capable of firing multiple long-range ballistic missiles consecutively.

The new automatic and smart missile-firing system was unveiled in a ceremony participated by IRGC Commander Major General Hossein Salami.

Addressing the ceremony, General Salami said that the flight of Iranian missiles brings fear to the enemies.

“Our missile power is a guarantee for enemies’ withdrawal,” he added.

“Our missile power is the strong pillar of deterrence and a reliable defense for the Islamic Republic and a formidable power with which the political will of the Islamic Republic is displayed to the enemy and is imposed on them if necessary,” General Salami said.

His comments came days after Iran's home-made strategic missile defense system Bavar 373 could successfully intercept and destroy an electro-optic-guided target during the wargames codenamed 'Modafe'an-e Aseman-e Velayat 99' (Guardians of Velayat's Sky-99) jointly staged by the Iranian Army and the IRGC in October.

On the second day of the massive aerial wargames October 22, Bavar 373 for the first time within the framework of Iran's integrated air defense network, successfully detected, intercepted, fired and destroyed a target with a very low radar cross-section.

Iran unveiled the state-of-the-art surface-to-air Bavar 373 missile defense system, designed and manufactured by the country's experts, in August 2019.

It is a mobile missile defense system designed to intercept and destroy incoming hostile targets. The system employs missiles that have a maximum range of 300 kilometers.

The system is capable of simultaneously detecting up to 300 targets, tracking 60 targets at once and engaging six targets at a time.
Related Stories
Iran Among World’s Top Five Producers of Anti-Armor Missiles
Islam Times - Iran is among the world’s top five producers of anti-armor missiles, deputy defense minister said, boasting that the Islamic Republic enjoys a vast capacity for manufacturing ...
Comment


Featured Stories
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020