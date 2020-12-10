0
Thursday 10 December 2020 - 05:06

Iran’s Ex-Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Yazdi Passes Away

Story Code : 902782
Iran’s Ex-Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Yazdi Passes Away
Born in 1931 in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, Ayatollah Yazdi became a leading political figure after victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1978.

The late chairman of the supreme council of community of religious teachers was a member of the Assembly of Experts until 2015.

The former chief of Iran’s Judiciary was also a member of the Parliament for several terms and was elected as the Parliament speaker for one year.

In 2020, Ayatollah Yazdi resigned from the Guardian Council’s board of Fuqaha [Islamic jurists] due to poor health.

In November, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed a new member to the Guardian Council’s board, paying tribute to Ayatollah Yazdi for years of “valuable service” to the Islamic Republic in various posts.
Related Stories
Afghanistan Seeking Iran’s Experience in COVID-19 Combat
Islam Times - The spokesperson of Afghanistan’s Ministry of Health stated that the country is seeking to use Iran’s experience in the fight against coronavirus.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
Saudi Crackdown to Be Continued: Shia Mosque Razed Amid Escalating Discrimination
7 December 2020
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Trump’s Lawyer Giuliani Tests Positive for Coronavirus
7 December 2020
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
Israeli Military Chopper Crashes in North Occupied Lands
6 December 2020
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
Russia Slams Calls for JCPOA Renegotiation
6 December 2020