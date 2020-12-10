Iran’s Ex-Judiciary Chief Ayatollah Yazdi Passes Away

Born in 1931 in Iran’s central city of Isfahan, Ayatollah Yazdi became a leading political figure after victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1978.
The late chairman of the supreme council of community of religious teachers was a member of the Assembly of Experts until 2015.
The former chief of Iran’s Judiciary was also a member of the Parliament for several terms and was elected as the Parliament speaker for one year.
In 2020, Ayatollah Yazdi resigned from the Guardian Council’s board of Fuqaha [Islamic jurists] due to poor health.
In November, Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei appointed a new member to the Guardian Council’s board, paying tribute to Ayatollah Yazdi for years of “valuable service” to the Islamic Republic in various posts.