Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War

Islam Times - Iran imposed sanctions US Ambassador to Yemen Christopher Henzel for his prominent in the humanitarian crisis in the Arab country.

In a statement, Iranian foreign Ministry highlighted Henzel’s role in leading the destructive war in Yemen, describing him as a key contributor to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.Citing several laws in the Islamic Republic, the ministry said the US envoy has been plaed on a list of sanctioned people.“… Based on adequate information and evidence that proves Christopher Henzel, the US ambassador to Yemen, played a key role in organizing, offering financial and weapons support, leading and contributing to the actions committed by the coalition attacking Yemen, and also because of his complicity in the violation of basic regulations and fundamental principles of international law, including humanitarian international law, and breach of human rights of the people of the region… he is put on the list of sanctioned officials as of the date of the issuance of this statement (December 9, 2020) as stipulated in the above-said law,” the statement said.“As of the mentioned date, Christopher Henzel shall be subject to the consequences and requirements stipulated in the ‘Law on Countering Human Rights Violations, as well as Adventurist and Terrorist Acts by the US in the Region’ and all competent authorities, will adopt the necessary measures to enforce this decision in accordance with the law,” the statement added.The announcement came a day after the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions of Iran’s ambassador to Yemen Hasan Irlu.