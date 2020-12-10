0
Thursday 10 December 2020 - 10:46

Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War

Story Code : 902859
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
In a statement, Iranian foreign Ministry highlighted Henzel’s role in leading the destructive war in Yemen, describing him as a key contributor to the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

Citing several laws in the Islamic Republic, the ministry said the US envoy has been plaed on a list of sanctioned people.

“… Based  on adequate information and evidence that proves Christopher Henzel, the US ambassador to Yemen, played a key role in organizing, offering financial and weapons support, leading and contributing to the actions committed by the coalition attacking Yemen, and also because of his complicity in the violation of basic regulations and fundamental principles of international law, including humanitarian international law, and breach of human rights of the people of the region… he is put on the list of sanctioned officials as of the date of the issuance of this statement (December 9, 2020) as stipulated in the above-said law,” the statement said.

“As of the mentioned date, Christopher Henzel shall be subject to the consequences and requirements stipulated in the ‘Law on Countering Human Rights Violations, as well as Adventurist and Terrorist Acts by the US in the Region’ and all competent authorities, will adopt the necessary measures to enforce this decision in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The announcement came a day after the administration of outgoing US President Donald Trump imposed sanctions of Iran’s ambassador to Yemen Hasan Irlu.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
10 December 2020
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
10 December 2020
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
9 December 2020
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020