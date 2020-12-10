Saudi Normalization? Journo Publishes Photo of Public Meeting between ’Israeli’, Saudi Intelligence Officials

Islam Times - Zionist journalist Yon Ben-Menachem published on his Twitter account a tweet in which he confirmed the beginning of normalizing ties with Saudi Arabia.

The tweet included a photo of the head of 'Israeli' chief of the so-called Center for National Security Researches Major General Amos Yaldin with the former head of Saudi intelligence Prince Turki al-Faisal.The Saudi prince looked very happy during his meeting with the Zionist official, with whom he was shaking hands in the latest applied way due to the Coronavirus pandemic.