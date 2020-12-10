0
Thursday 10 December 2020 - 10:49

Saudi Normalization? Journo Publishes Photo of Public Meeting between ’Israeli’, Saudi Intelligence Officials

Story Code : 902862
The tweet included a photo of the head of 'Israeli' chief of the so-called Center for National Security Researches Major General Amos Yaldin with the former head of Saudi intelligence Prince Turki al-Faisal.

The Saudi prince looked very happy during his meeting with the Zionist official, with whom he was shaking hands in the latest applied way due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
Saudi Normalization With ‘Israel’ Close: Mossad Chief
Islam Times - A normalization announcement between the Zionist entity and Saudi Arabia is close and there could be major developments following the US presidential elections depending ...
