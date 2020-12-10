Joint Railway Project Linking Iran And Afghanistan Inaugurated

Islam Times - A joint railway project that links eastern Iran to western Afghanistan was inaugurated on Thursday with presidents of the two neighboring countries delivering remarks through video-conference and expressing hope it will enhance trade links across the region.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the two nations have always had a close relationship and that the Khaf-Herat railway project will further strengthen this bond.“Today is the day of compassion, mercy and also day of breakthrough for the two great nations of Iran and Afghanistan. The two nations from the same root, history, culture and from the same region who have maintained their brotherhood and neighborliness in the long run of history.”Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, for his part, welcomed the “historic” project, hailing it as a step towards further development of the two nations’ economies.The 225-km railroad project includes four phases that are currently under construction. About 78 km of the project, which includes two phases, is on Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan.Khaf-Herat, which is part of the Iran-Afghanistan rail corridor, started in the fiscal year of 2007-2008 and connects Iran’s eastern city of Khaf to Afghanistan’s western city of Ghoryan.Completion of the project will contribute to transit facilities in Afghanistan and solve many investors' and merchants’ problems in the country.Implementation of the project will also show the importance of Iran's position once again as it makes a boom in regional trade - exports and imports. The railway project will also contribute to the development of tourism.