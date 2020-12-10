0
Thursday 10 December 2020 - 23:02

Netanyahu to Visit Egypt on Invitation from Sisi: Report

Story Code : 902961
Netanyahu to Visit Egypt on Invitation from Sisi: Report
The newspaper cited Egyptian sources as saying that an official visit could take place in the coming days.

The talks will reportedly be focused on a number of regional issues, including “ways to bolster the bilateral security ties in the face of the Iranian threat,” Israeli media reported.

Netanyahu and Sisi will discuss ways to coordinate their policies in the face of the expected inauguration of the presumptive US President-elect Joe Biden, according to the report.

The two leaders will also discuss the possibility of renewing the so-called peace talks between the Zionist entity and the Palestinians as well as the Egyptian efforts to mediate an agreement between with Hamas Resistance group, the report added.

On Wednesday, a group of negotiators with the Egyptian intelligence service entered the besieged coastal enclave.
Related Stories
Rocket Hits Small Oil Refinery in Northern Iraq: Report
Islam Times - A rocket hit a small oil refinery in northern Iraq, Baiji city on Sunday, causing fire and minor damage, two refinery officials said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
10 December 2020
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
10 December 2020
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
9 December 2020
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020