Netanyahu to Visit Egypt on Invitation from Sisi: Report

Islam Times - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is likely to visit Egypt in the near future on an invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, Israel Hayom reported.

The newspaper cited Egyptian sources as saying that an official visit could take place in the coming days.The talks will reportedly be focused on a number of regional issues, including “ways to bolster the bilateral security ties in the face of the Iranian threat,” Israeli media reported.Netanyahu and Sisi will discuss ways to coordinate their policies in the face of the expected inauguration of the presumptive US President-elect Joe Biden, according to the report.The two leaders will also discuss the possibility of renewing the so-called peace talks between the Zionist entity and the Palestinians as well as the Egyptian efforts to mediate an agreement between with Hamas Resistance group, the report added.On Wednesday, a group of negotiators with the Egyptian intelligence service entered the besieged coastal enclave.