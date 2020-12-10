0
Thursday 10 December 2020 - 23:16

Lebanese Judge Presses Charges against Diab, 3 Ex-Ministers over Beirut Port Blast

Story Code : 902964
Former Minister of Finance Ali Hassan Khalil and former Ministers of Public Works Ghazi Zoaiter and Youssef Fenianos were charged in the case, National News Agency reported.

Judge Sawan has set next Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as dates for interrogating them as defendants.

The judge will head on Monday to the Grand Serail to question the Caretaker Prime Minister, in accordance with the stipulations of the code of criminal procedure, after having been informed of the content of the proceedings.

The three former ministers will be questioned at Sawan’s office at the Justice Palace, NNA added.

Commenting on the charge, Diab said he will not allow premiership “to be targeted by any party.”

“The Prime Minister’s conscience is clear. He is confident that his hands are clean and that he has handled the Beirut Port blast file in a responsible and transparent manner,” Diab said in a statement issued by Grand Serail Press Office.

“This surprising targeting goes beyond the person to the position per se, and Hassan Diab will not allow the Premiership to be targeted by any party,” the statement added.
