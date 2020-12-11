Ansarullah Leader: Yemenis To Continue Their Life Path Regardless of Saudi Aggression, Crimes and Tyranny

Islam Times - In a wedding celebration for a total of 3,300 grooms and brides in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, Leader of the Ansarullah revolutionary movement Sayyed Abdul Malik Badreddine al-Houthi said on Wednesday that the occasion tells the coalition of aggression that “no matter what your aggression, crimes and tyranny are, we will continue our life path.”

The wedding was organized under the auspices of General Authority of Zakat in the National Salvation Government, to make it easier for young people to start families despite the deteriorating economic conditions in the country.Sayyed al-Houthi confirmed that the Yemeni people have stood up since the beginning of the aggression in all areas of life, although in every area they face a front where the forces of aggression are being confronted.“Today’s wedding is a strong message to the Saudi-led coalition of aggression, stating that whatever your crimes, we are continuing our lives” Sayyed al-Houthi said, adding that it shows the high value and importance of social solidarity in Islam.The Zakat Authority must be supported by the state, the judiciary and all the authorities concerned with this matter, so that the authority can carry out its duty,” he said.He further explained that Zakat is the alternative to the need for foreign organizations that operate on agendas subject to political and security influence and international blackmail.