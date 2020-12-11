Zarif: US Obliged to Make Effort to Regain JCPOA Partnership

Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said Iran is ready to see the US returning to the nuclear deal, but Washington is obliged to work to obtain the membership conditions.

“The United States is responsible for its commitments to the JCPOA [the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action], and it should make effort to regain the membership of the deal,” Zarif said in a recently-held interview with a local network, Arman Media.He said Iran is ready to see the US returning to the JCPOA, however, to gain the membership, Washington should return to its commitments.Zarif reiterated that the JCPOA is a legal agreement reached between Iran and six world powers, which has been confirmed by the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, saying that, therefore, it cannot be trampled by the unilateral actions of the US asHe also pointed to the US presidential elections, saying that the administration of president-elect, Joe Biden, knows that when they return to the nuclear deal commitments, certain issues including Iran's missile program will not be negotiable because they have already been discussed.He also expressed optimism about the future of the deal.Elsewhere, Zarif referred to the policies adopted by the ‘Israeli’ regime, saying that the Zionists are is moving towards their collapse.He also reiterated that Iran will not officially recognize the ‘Israeli’ regime, stating that ‘this is the Islamic Republic’s decision for the Palestinian cause.’