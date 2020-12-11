0
Friday 11 December 2020 - 04:16

Pakistani Army on High Alert Amid Reports of Indian Plan to Conduct Surgical Raid

Story Code : 902984
Pakistani Army on High Alert Amid Reports of Indian Plan to Conduct Surgical Raid
Pakistani Dawn newspaper quoted "informed sources" as saying that the Indian military had plans to launch the attack after it recently faced a humiliating defeat in Ladakh and Dokalam in the volatile region.

The daily added that Pakistan's Armed Forces had been put on high alert to face any "untoward situation".

The sources stated a "false flag operation" was also being planned by India to divert attention from they said were several of the country's internal issues, including protests by farmers, the mistreatment of minorities, and alleged atrocities committed by the Indian forces in Kashmir.

India claimed to have carried out a surgical strike on the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir in 2016, a claim rejected by Pakistan. India also tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan last February but failed, and two of its planes were shot down by the Pakistani Air Force. Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested and later released.

Kashmir has been split between India and Pakistan since their partition in 1947. The countries have fought three wars over the territory.

India has stationed more than half a million soldiers in Kashmir to quell a pro-independence uprising that first erupted in 1989.

New Delhi also recently scrapped the semi-autonomy of its part of Kashmir, sparking a new wave of tensions over the region.

India and Pakistan have also frequently exchanged heavy fire across the militarized de facto border in the disputed Kashmir Valley.

India accuses Pakistan of arming and training militants and allowing them across the restive frontier in an attempt to launch attacks. Pakistan denies the allegation.

Thousands of people have been killed in the unrest in Kashmir over the past two decades.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
10 December 2020
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
10 December 2020
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
9 December 2020
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
153 UN States Call On ‘Israel’ to ’Renounce Possession of Nuclear Weapons’
8 December 2020
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
Venezuela Elections: Pro-Maduro Candidates Win Control of Congress
7 December 2020
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
China Warns US Not to Interfere in its Internal Affairs
7 December 2020