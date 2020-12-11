0
Friday 11 December 2020 - 09:48

IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says

Story Code : 903029
In comments on Friday, Rear Admiral Ali Reza Tangsiri warned the enemies that the IRGC will take action if they intend to upset regional security.

The IRGC Navy is closely confronting the American forces in the regional waters, the commander added.

He further emphasized that Iran would by no means allow any harm to the country’s shipping industry, stressing the need for sustainable security in the Persian Gulf and the remote waters.

Iran extends the hand of friendship to the Persian Gulf littoral states, Tangsiri noted.

Highlighting the unity and close cooperation between the IRGC naval forces and the Iranian Navy, the general said Iran’s presence in the international waters has ensured the security of trade vessels and oil tankers.

His comments came after the US flew two B-52H bombers from Louisiana to the Middle East.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a statement on Thursday that the two Air Force “Stratofortresses” flew nonstop from Barksdale Air Force Base, across Europe and then the Persian Gulf on a short-notice mission.

Iranian military officials have warned the US against threatening Iranian vessels in the Persian Gulf, stressing that Iran is serious in defending its security, territorial integrity and maritime borders.
