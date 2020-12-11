0
Friday 11 December 2020 - 09:57

Biden, Harris Named Time ‘Person of the Year’

Story Code : 903032
Biden, Harris Named Time ‘Person of the Year’
In the Thursday article, it is mentioned that Biden and Kamala "offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket", "racking up" 81 million votes in this election, which is 7 million more than sitting President Donald Trump received.

"Together, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris offered restoration and renewal in a single ticket. And America bought what they were selling: after the highest turnout in a century, they racked up 81 million votes and counting, the most in presidential history, topping Trump by some 7 million votes and flipping five battleground states”, it said.

The Biden-Harris duo was chosen ahead of several other finalists: frontline healthcare workers and Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and Donald Trump, who won the title back in 2016 after he became president.

While Biden, the projected winner of the US presidential election, has already named a whole pool of officials to fill the key positions in his presumed administration, the official outcome of the presidential race has yet to be certified by the Electoral College, which is set to meet on 14 December.

Despite allowing a transition of power to the Biden team last month, Trump refused to formally concede, as his team filed multiple lawsuits over alleged violations in battleground states, saying the outcome of the vote may have been altered.

Texas authorities later filed a lawsuit with the Supreme Court, seeking to disqualify the election results in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, claiming that the said states violated their own statutes by delaying deadlines of the vote count and sending mail-in-ballots to all registered voters. Some 17 more states subsequently backed the Texas motion.
