0
Saturday 12 December 2020 - 01:29

Yemen Slams US Sanctions on Ansarullah Officials

Story Code : 903160
Yemen Slams US Sanctions on Ansarullah Officials
The department, in a statement released on Thursday, announced that the US sanctions were slapped on several officials including Deputy Director of Yemen’s National Security Agency Mutlaq Amer al-Marani, Head of the Political Security Office Maj. Gen. Abdul Qader al-Shami, and Abdul Hakim al-Khawani, who runs the National Security Agency.

The statement said the figures were designated for what it alleged as "human rights abuses".

Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council, condemned the US sanctions on the Yemeni Ansarullah officials as “a terrorist act.”

“Recent sanctions by the United States, which itself is commanding aggression and attacks on the Yemeni people, are condemned and viewed as an illegal act. There is no ruling that allows the United States to sanction others,” Houthi wrote in a post published on his official Twitter page

Al-Houthi added, “The US move to put countries on the sanctions list is another reason why the United States does not recognize the world order represented by the Security Council.”

The member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council described Washington's sanctions as “American terrorism.”

Earlier, Houthi had stated that United States is killing Yemeni civilians en masse in order to keep production at its major arms manufacturing corporations running, lower its rate of unemployment, pay off its debts and advance the Israeli regime’s plots in the region.

“Yemenis are getting killed on a daily basis by the US-Saudi-Emirati coalition of aggression and their allies. They wake up to the sounds of US-made bomb explosions, are subjected to toxic gases, witness the aftermath of mass killings and remember women, children and the elderly who die as a result,” he wrote in a tweet ion Tuesday.

The remarks came days after the United States designated the Yemeni popular Houthi Ansarullah movement along with several other groups as “Entities of Particular Concern” under the so-called Frank R. Wolf International Religious Freedom Act of 2016.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies, chief among them the United Arab Emirates, launched the war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Riyadh-allied former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi back to power and crushing Ansarullah.

The war has claimed more than 100,000 lives in Yemen, according to the US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project [ACLED], a nonprofit conflict-research organization.
Comment


Featured Stories
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
11 December 2020
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
11 December 2020
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
10 December 2020
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
10 December 2020
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
10 December 2020
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
9 December 2020
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020