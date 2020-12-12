Erdogan Says Next EU Summit Cannot Take Steps against Turkey
EU leaders agreed on Thursday to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over an energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus, postponing any harsher steps until March as countries sparred over how to handle Ankara, Reuters reported.
"Our rights must be granted. There are now many rights that EU member states must grant Turkey," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers.
"Reasonable countries in the EU thwarted this game by showing a positive stance," he added, referring to Greek, French and Cypriot demands to sanction Turkey.