Erdogan Says Next EU Summit Cannot Take Steps against Turkey

Islam Times - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that "reasonable countries" in the European Union had thwarted efforts against Turkey at a summit this week and the next meeting of EU leaders in March would not yield results that hurt Ankara.

EU leaders agreed on Thursday to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over an energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus, postponing any harsher steps until March as countries sparred over how to handle Ankara, Reuters reported."Our rights must be granted. There are now many rights that EU member states must grant Turkey," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers."Reasonable countries in the EU thwarted this game by showing a positive stance," he added, referring to Greek, French and Cypriot demands to sanction Turkey.