0
Saturday 12 December 2020 - 03:12

Russia: US Violates Intl. Law Regarding Western Sahara

Story Code : 903172
Russia: US Violates Intl. Law Regarding Western Sahara
Washington's recognition of Morocco's sovereignty over the disputed region of Western Sahara is a violation of international law, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Friday, Sputnik reported.

"This is a violation of international law. There are relevant resolutions, there is a UN mission for holding a referendum in Western Sahara. Everything that Americans currently do is a unilateral decision that goes beyond international law and decisions of the United Nations Security Council's resolution, which Americans themselves supported", Bogdanov told reporters.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump announced that he had brokered a peace deal between the Zionist regime and Morocco and granted the latter the recognition of its sovereignty over Western Sahara, which is contested by the Polisario Front, the movement behind the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.
Related Stories
US Violates Intl. Maritime Convention
Islam Times - Managing Director of Ports and Maritime Organization of Iran Mohammad Rastad said that US anti-Iranian and bullying measures are blatant violations of the International Maritime ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
11 December 2020
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
11 December 2020
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
10 December 2020
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
10 December 2020
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
10 December 2020
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
9 December 2020
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
Three Soldiers Killed In Army Base Explosion in Eastern Afghanistan
9 December 2020
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
IRGC Chief Warns Enemy to Brace for Reaction to Fakhrizadeh Assassination
8 December 2020
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
Hezbollah Dismisses Ex-Minister’s Claim about Intel Apparatus
8 December 2020
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show
Russia Urges JCPOA Parties to Show 'Responsibility'
8 December 2020