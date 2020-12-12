EU Extends Sanctions Against Russia by Another Six Months

Islam Times - Leaders of the European Union have agreed to extend until July 1, 2021, sanctions against Russia, Barend Leyts, Spokesman for European Council President Charles Michel, said in a tweet.

"…agreement on conclusions EU-US relations and the roll over of the sanctions against Russia," Barend Leyts tweeted. Now, it must be formally approved by the Council of the European Union, TASS reported.European Union leaders would extend economic sanctions on Russia, set to expire in late January 2021, at the December 10 summit, a high-ranking EU official told reporters in Brussels on Wednesday."There will be a discussion regarding the implementation of the Minsk Agreements, based on which the sanctions are usually extended," he said, adding, "No one has opposed an extension of sanctions."In 2014, the European Union slapped sanctions on Russia over the events in Ukraine and Crimea’s reunification with Russia. Since then, these sanctions have been repeatedly extended and prolonged.Talks on the cancellation of visas and a new basic agreement on cooperation were put on hold, some Russian officials were prohibited from visiting EU countries and their assets were frozen. In addition, trading, financial and military restrictions were introduced. In response, Moscow banned food imports from EU states.