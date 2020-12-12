0
Saturday 12 December 2020 - 07:18

Terrorist Blows Himself Up During Apprehension in Russia

Story Code : 903221
A terrorist blew himself up trying to break into the operational activities area in Karachay-Cherkessia settlement of Uchkeken, the National Antiterrorism Committee told journalists Friday, adding that six law enforcement officer were injured in the incident, Tass reported

"Today, at about 12:00 Moscow time, an unidentified person attempted to break into the operational activities area in the settlement of Uchkeken of Russia’s Karachay-Cherkessia Region. The criminal detonated himself during apprehension, lightly injuring six law enforcement officers. No civilians were harmed in the incident," the Committee reported.

The injured currently receive medical aid, the Committee said, adding that the attacker is being identified, with operational activities continuing on.
