Saturday 12 December 2020 - 07:20

Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed

The death sentence against him was upheld by Iran’s Supreme Court a few days ago.

It had been handed down to Zam back in June after he was convicted of corruption on earth, among other crimes.

His website, Amad News, was notorious for disseminating incriminating content against Iran’s Islamic establishment and insulting the sanctities of Iranian Muslims and publishing fake news in order to drive a wedge between the Iranian people and government.

Iran arrested Zam in 2019 following a complicated intelligence operation by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corp (IRGC) Intelligence Organization, which involved deceiving intelligence services of some Western countries especially France, under whose guidance and protection Zam was operating.
