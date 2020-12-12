0
Saturday 12 December 2020 - 08:17

Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal

Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
The deal includes four MQ-9B SeaGuardian drones made by privately-held General Atomics, and Hellfire, Paveway and JDAM precision-guided munitions made by Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Boeing, the sources said.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Washington was negotiating the sale and would notify Congress shortly.

News of the deal came as the White House announced an agreement brokered with US help for Morocco to normalize relations with Israel.

Earlier this year the US offered stealthy F-35 jet fighters to the United Arab Emirates in a side deal to the US-brokered agreement between the United Arab Emirates and Israel to normalize relations.

Congress is notified about major international weapons deals and given the opportunity to review them before they go through. Under US weapons export law, members of Congress can attempt to block such sales by offering resolutions of disapproval, but sources said that was not expected in this case.

A deal with Morocco would be among the first drone sales after the Trump administration moved ahead with a plan to sell more drones to more countries by reinterpreting an international arms control agreement called the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR).

This fall drone sales moved ahead to Taiwan and the United Arab Emirates. An effort to block the UAE sale failed in the US Senate on Wednesday.
