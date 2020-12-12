1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital

Islam Times - One individual was killed after at least four rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area in Kabul, the Afghan Interior Affairs Ministry reported.

Multiple rockets landed at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport as well as the Khwaja Rawash area early in the morning on Saturday, December 12.Informing about the Kabul rocket firing incident, Afghanistan's Interior Ministry said that one person has been confirmed killed and one injured in the attack.The ministry further said the rockets were fired from Khairkhana and Lab-e-Jar areas of Kabul. Lab-e-jar area located in the north of Kabul is close to the place from where the November Kabul rocket-firing attack occurred.