Saudi Reportedly Involved in Normalization between Morocco, Zionist Entity

Islam Times - Saudi Arabia was involved in the preparation of the normalization deal between the Zionist entity and Morocco, Israeli media reported Friday.

Israeli Channel 12 cited diplomatic sources as saying that Riyadh had a role in the process, without specifying the degree of the Saudi involvement in the deal.The report added that the probability of a similar deal between the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia in the near future was on the cards.Israeli Channel 13 said that Saudi Arabia joined forces with the White House to secure normalization deals between Tel Avivi and several states, with Indonesia and Oman speculated as likely to be next in line.Riyadh and Washington reportedly aim to do so before late January, when the presumptive US President-elect Joe Biden is slated to take over.The process is designed to set the stage for an eventual Israeli-Saudi normalization, the report added, noting that such move is unlikely to take place in the coming weeks.Previously, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo during an under-the-radar visit to the Saudi city of Neom.