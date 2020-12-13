Israel Establishes 'Formal Diplomatic Relations' with Bhutan

Islam Times - Israel established diplomatic relations with the Himalayan kingdom of Bhutan, the Israeli foreign ministry said, the latest in a string of normalization deals agreed by the regime.

"The establishment of relations with the Kingdom of Bhutan will constitute a new stage in the deepening of Israel's relations in Asia,” the regime's foreign minister, Gabi Ashkenazi, said in a statement on Saturday, according to AFP.The deal with Bhutan comes days after Morocco agreed to normalize relations with Israel, the fourth Arab state to do so since August.Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the Tel Aviv-Rabat agreement as a “political sin". Also the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement condemned the normalization deal, describing it as a betrayal of Jerusalem al-Quds.Earlier normalization deals between Arab states and the Tel Aviv regime had also been condemned by all Palestinian factions as a betrayal of their cause and a stab in their back.