0
Sunday 13 December 2020 - 05:27

Iran: Washington Slaughtering Palestinian Cause by Tempting Others

Story Code : 903403
Iran: Washington Slaughtering Palestinian Cause by Tempting Others
Iran’s Foreign Ministry on its official Twitter account wrote that the White House is trying to allure Arab regimes through arms sale, bribing them or else to kill the Palestinian cause and recognize the Zionist regime, stressing that this method will be short-lived.

Whether by removal from phony blacklists, or by fobbing off F-35s, or by recognizing occupation, the U.S. regime tries to tempt others to sacrifice Palestinian cause & shake hands w/ lands thieves.

It's bullying & bribery, not peace or diplomacy.

It won't last long.

— Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN) 

On Wednesday, the US Senate narrowly rejected two moves to block President Donald Trump’s plan for nearly $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.

US President Donald Trump on August 13 announced a deal brokered by his government between Israel and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.
Source : FNA
Related Stories
Iran Foreign Ministry Summons Turkish Envoy over Meddling Remarks
Islam Times - Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Turkish envoy to Tehran Derya Örs has been summoned over interventionist ...
Comment


Featured Stories
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
11 December 2020
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
11 December 2020
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
10 December 2020
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
Nigeria Using Israeli Spyware to Monitor Citizens: Report
10 December 2020
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
China Urges US to Rejoin JCPOA, to Lift anti-Iran Sanctions
10 December 2020
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
US Killing Yemenis to Keep Its Arms Factories Running
9 December 2020
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
Palestinians Mark 33 Anniversary of First Intifada
9 December 2020