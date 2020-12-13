Iran: Washington Slaughtering Palestinian Cause by Tempting Others

Islam Times - The Iranian Foreign Ministry said that the US is tempting other countries to recognize the fake Israeli regime through selling arms, bribery and other means, adding that this stratagem will not last long.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry on its official Twitter account wrote that the White House is trying to allure Arab regimes through arms sale, bribing them or else to kill the Palestinian cause and recognize the Zionist regime, stressing that this method will be short-lived.Whether by removal from phony blacklists, or by fobbing off F-35s, or by recognizing occupation, the U.S. regime tries to tempt others to sacrifice Palestinian cause & shake hands w/ lands thieves.It's bullying & bribery, not peace or diplomacy.It won't last long.— Iran Foreign Ministry 🇮🇷 (@IRIMFA_EN)On Wednesday, the US Senate narrowly rejected two moves to block President Donald Trump’s plan for nearly $23 billion arms sale to the United Arab Emirates.US President Donald Trump on August 13 announced a deal brokered by his government between Israel and the UAE which he said would lead to full normalization of ties between the two.