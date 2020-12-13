0
Sunday 13 December 2020 - 12:00

Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar

The Taliban were hunted down in their hideouts across the province by a mortar team of NDS 03 Unit, the authority said in a press release.

Kandahar saw heavy clashes between the Afghan national security forces and the Taliban this past week. According to statements by the Afghan Ministry of Defense, over 150 Taliban were killed in clashes with the army since 9 December.

On Saturday, USFOR-A, the contingent of US forces in Afghanistan, confirmed having conducted an air strike against the Taliban after the group attacked an Afghan army checkpoint in Kandahar’s Zhari district on 10 December.

Meanwhile, Sputnik reported that an explosion targeted the car of an Afghani parliamentarian, leaving dead and wounded.
