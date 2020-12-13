0
Sunday 13 December 2020 - 12:05

Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School

The Government Science Secondary School in Kankara was attacked Friday night by a large group of bandits who shot “with AK 47 rifles,” Katsina State police spokesman Gambo Isah said in a statement.

Police engaged the attackers “in a gun duel which gave (some of) the students the opportunity to scale the fence of the school and run for safety,” Isah said.

About 400 students are missing, while 200 are accounted for, Isah said. The school is believed to have more than 600 students.

“The police, Nigerian Army, and Nigerian Air Force are working closely with the school authorities to ascertain the actual number of the missing and/or kidnapped students,” said Isah, AP reported.

“Search parties are working with a view to find or rescue the missing students,” he said.

A resident of the town, Mansur Bello, said that the attackers took some of the students away.

It is the latest attack on a school by gunmen in Nigeria.

The most serious incident occurred in April 2014, when members of the terrorist group Boko Haram kidnapped 276 girls from their school dormitory in Chibok, in northeastern Borno State. About 100 of the girls are still missing.

The latest attack is believed to have been carried out by one of several groups of bandits active in northwestern Nigeria. The groups are notorious for kidnapping people for ransom.
