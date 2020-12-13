0
Sunday 13 December 2020 - 13:14

Morocco’s Main Islamist Party rejects Normalizing Ties with Israeli Regime


The religious branch of the co-ruling PJD party, the Unity and Reform Movement (MUR), said in a statement the move was “deplorable” and denounced “all attempts at normalization and the Zionist infiltration.” The Islamist PJD party was more nuanced, endorsing King Mohammed VI’s actions support for the Palestinian cause while reiterating the party’s “firm position against the Zionist occupation.”

Donald Trump, the outgoing president of the United States, announced on Thursday that Morocco had reached an agreement with Israel on the normalization of relations, becoming the fourth Arab country – after the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, and Sudan – to reach such a deal with the Tel Aviv regime since August.

A core element of the deal brokered by Donald Trump was US recognition of Morocco’s claim to sovereignty over the Western Sahara. A decades-old territorial dispute has pitted Morocco against the Algeria-backed Polisario Front, which seeks to establish an independent state.
