Sunday 13 December 2020 - 13:16

Bomb, Gun Attacks in Afghan Capital Kill 3

A sticky bomb attached to an armored vehicle in northern Kabul killed two, and wounded at least two others, according to Ferdaws Faramarz, a spokesman for the Kabul police chief. No further details were immediately available.

Faramarz also said that an Afghan government prosecutor was shot dead in eastern Kabul. The prosecutor was on his way to his office when he was attacked in Kart-e Now neighborhood, the police spokesman said, AP reported.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attacks in Kabul. The Daesh (ISIL or ISIS) terrorist group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks on the capital in recent months, including horrific attacks on educational institutions that killed as many as 50 people, most of them students.

The Sunday attacks happened as a day earlier the Daesh terrorists hit the capital with a barrage of mortar shells, killing at least one civilian and wounding a second, amid a countrywide spike in violence.

The group claimed responsibility on its affiliated Amaq News site, saying it fired 10 Katyusha rockets toward the capital’s Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Three shells hit the airport, while the other rounds landed in residential areas of the city, according to the Afghan Interior Ministry.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked in recent months even as the Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet in Qatar to hammer out a peace deal that could put an end to decades of war.

The Taliban have waged bitter battles against Daesh fighters, particularly in Daesh strongholds in eastern Afghanistan.
