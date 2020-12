Islam Times - Zionist military experts criticized the enemy’s chief of staff, Avivi Kochavi, over his failure to bridge the gap between the infantry units and those of the navy, intelligence and air force.

The military analyst, Alon bin David, considered, in an article posted by Maariv newspaper, that Kochavi, just as his predecessors, follows very traditional and insecure strategies, adding that his plans relies mainly on the regular troops.Bin David pointed out that the reserve forces lack the professional combat skills, noting that even the regular infantry lacks proficiency and suffers from shortage in troops.All the changes made by Kochavi have so far failed, according to Maariv article.