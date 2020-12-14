Trump Claims China is ‘Biggest Winner of US De fence Bill’, Vows to Veto Document

Islam Times - US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his intention to veto the country’s new defense bill, claiming that China would benefit the most from the legislation.

On 11 December, the US Senate passed the 2021 National Defense Authorization Act, which among other provisions includes sanctions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project and Turkey over its purchase of S-400 missile defense systems from Russia.