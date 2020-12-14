Morocco-‘Israel’ Ties ‘Already Normal’, Says Rabat

Islam Times - Morocco’s relations with ‘Israel’ are unique in the Arab world and bilateral ties were “already normal” before a diplomatic normalization was announced, Morocco’s foreign minister said Sunday.

Morocco on Thursday announced a “resumption of relations” with ‘Israel’, shortly after US President Donald Trump tweeted that Rabat and the Zionist entity had “agreed to full diplomatic relations”.In an interview with the Israeli Yediot Ahronot newspaper published Sunday, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita said, “Israel’s relations with Morocco are special and can’t be compared to the relations that ‘Israel’ has with any other Arab country.”“From our perspective, we aren’t talking about normalization because relations were already normal,” Bourita was quoted as saying by the paper.“We’re talking about (re-formalizing) the relations between the countries to the relations we had, because there have been relations the entire time. They never stopped,” he added.