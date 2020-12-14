0
Monday 14 December 2020 - 02:40

US Adopts Map of Morocco That Includes Western Sahara

Story Code : 903551
US Adopts Map of Morocco That Includes Western Sahara
"This map is a tangible representation of President Trump's bold proclamation two days ago -- recognising Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara," Ambassador David Fischer said according to a statement seen by AFP.

He then signed the "new official US government map of the kingdom of Morocco" at a ceremony at the US embassy in the capital Rabat.

The map will be presented to Morocco's King Mohammad VI, he added.

Western Sahara is a disputed and divided former Spanish colony, mostly under Morocco's control, where tensions with the pro-independence Polisario Front have simmered since the 1970s.

Morocco on Thursday became the fourth Arab state this year, after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan, to announce it had agreed to normalise relations with Israel.

US President Donald Trump in turn fulfilled a decades-old goal of Morocco by backing its contested sovereignty in Western Sahara.

The Polisario condemned "in the strongest terms the fact that outgoing American President Donald Trump attributes to Morocco something which does not belong" to the country, namely sovereignty over Western Sahara.

The movement dismissed the announcement and vowed to fight on until Moroccan forces withdraw from all of Western Sahara.

The prime minister of Algeria -- Morocco's neighbour and regional rival, and the key foreign backer of the Polisario Front -- on Saturday criticised "foreign manoeuvres" that he said aimed to "destabilise Algeria".

"There is now a desire by the Zionist entity to come closer to our borders," Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad said, in reference to Israel.

 
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
11 December 2020
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
11 December 2020
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
10 December 2020
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020