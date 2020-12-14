0
Monday 14 December 2020 - 03:04

Turkish Occupation, Its Mercenaries Attack with Artillery Ayn Issa, Northern Raqqa

Story Code : 903552
Turkish Occupation, Its Mercenaries Attack with Artillery Ayn Issa, Northern Raqqa
Syria’s official news agency SANA reported that the attacks were carried out on the outskirts of the town of Ayn Issa on Sunday. 

The militants have often launched raids to occupy homes, steal agricultural machinery, power generators and snatch other precious items in the region.

The Turkish government has been supporting the militants since they were deployed to northeastern Syria in October 2019, when the Turkish military launched a long-threatened cross-border invasion in a declared attempt to push militants of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) away from border areas. 

Ankara views the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization tied to the homegrown Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), which has been seeking an autonomous Kurdish region in Turkey since 1984.

Separately, SANA said three militants affiliated with the so-called Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) were killed after their vehicles and positions came under attack in Syria’s northeastern provinces of Hasakah and Dayr al-Zawr. 

The SDF militants, who are patronized by the United States, also kidnapped a number of people, including a child, after raids in the towns of Shahel and Tayyana, located on the eastern countryside of Dayr al-Zawr. 

Local Syrians complain that the SDF’s constant raids have generated a state of frustration and instability, severely affecting their businesses and livelihood.
Related Stories
Turkish Forces Launches Fierce Attack on Northern Raqqa
Islam Times - The Turkish occupation forces on Saturday launched a fierce attack on Ayn Issa town in the northern Raqqa countryside.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
11 December 2020
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
11 December 2020
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
10 December 2020
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020