Reopening Embassy in Tehran Key Step in Fight against US: Bolivian FM

Islam Times - Bolivian Foreign Minister announced that his country will reopen its embassy in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Bolivia today wants to rebuild the relationship frozen by the de facto government of Jeanine Añez with Venezuela, Mexico, Cuba, Argentina, Nicaragua, and Iran, Foreign Minister Rogelio Mayta asserted, Prensa Latina reported.In statements to the media, Mayta affirmed that the Bolivian State must have relations with all the countries within the framework of respect for sovereignty, and pointed out that with Venezuela resumption is in progress.We must advance the unity of the region and that is why we must talk with all nations, assured Mayta, who regretted the decisions taken by the Executive headed by Jeanine Áñez.While pursuing the resumption of political relations and appointing Bolivian ambassadors in those nations, Mayta added that in the case of Cuba we will also work to recover agreements such as the export of lumber and other products.Regarding the relationship with Iran, he said that they will seek to achieve the reopening of the Bolivian embassy in the Islamic Republic, which is one of the most critical against the foreign policy of the US administration.