Strengthening Country’s Defense Power on Parl.’s Agenda: MP

Islam Times - Spokesman for Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission said that strengthening defense and disciplinary power of the country is on the top agenda of Parliament’s National Security Commission.

Speaking in an interview with Mehr news agency on Sun., Abolfazl Amouei said that in the meeting of Parliament’s National Security Commission, it was emphasized on strengthening and improving defense power of the country due to the situation overshadowing the country.Today’s session of the Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission was held in the presence of Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Commander of Law Enforcement Forces (Police) and consequently, the latest activities of the Ministry of Defense and Police Force were reviewed.The Spokesman for Parliament National Security Commission Amouei reiterated that the defense and disciplinary power of the country should be strengthened due to the current situation overshadowing the country.