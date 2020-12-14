0
Monday 14 December 2020 - 03:45

Explosion Reportedly Strikes Ship Off Jeddah

Story Code : 903560
Explosion Reportedly Strikes Ship Off Jeddah
A blast has occurred on a ship off the port city of Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, media reported citing the United Kingdom Marine Trade Operations (UKMTO).

"UKMTO is aware a MT has experienced an explosion ... whist carrying out operations. Investigations are ongoing", UKMTO said in an incident notice on Sunday.

There has been no further information concerning the cause of the blast. Twitter account TankerTrackers.com said that it had identified the vessel as a bunkering tanker, adding that the incident has had no real impact on crude oil exports.

According to the Dryad Global maritime security company, it is still unclear whether the ship that suffered the explosion is the Dominican flagged M/T Desert Rose or the Saudi flagged bunkering vessel Al Amal Al Saudi.

The Saudi media has yet to report on the incident.

On 4 December, the Saudi-led coalition's forces intercepted and destroyed a drone filled with explosives launched in the direction of Saudi Arabia's territory. According to the Kingdom, the attack was conducted by Houthi rebels.

Since March 2015, the Saudi-led Arab alliance has been conducting air, land and sea operations against the Houthis, who control the capital of Sanaa and large areas in northern and western Yemen. The county has been engulfed in a devastating civil war since 2014.
Comment


Featured Stories
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
US Is About to Sanction Turkey over Russian Defense System
11 December 2020
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
IRGC Closely Confronting US Forces at Sea, Commander Says
11 December 2020
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
Iran Blacklists US Envoy to Yemen over Role in Destructive War
10 December 2020
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
Turkey Chooses Pro-Erdogan Ambassador To ‘Israel’ In Bid to Normalize Ties
10 December 2020