Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans

Islam Times - Citizens of the occupied Syrian Golan affirmed that their land is part and parcel of the Syrian Arab Republic, stressing that this right doesn’t prescribe.

In a statement on the anniversary of Israeli occupation’s annexation of Golan, the citizens stressed that this decision- issued on December 14, 1981- is illegitimate, SANA news agency reported.Meanwhile, the statement assured that the announcement by the outgoing US President Donald Trump to recognize the so-called ‘Israeli sovereignty’ on occupied Golan “won’t change anything of the facts of history, geography, and national belonging of the occupied Syrian Golan.”The citizens affirmed in their statement their “absolute rejection of all annexation and land confiscation plans, on top of which is setting up wind turbines on their lands,” SANA added.They pledged to continue confronting these plans, reiterating their “readiness to sacrifice their lives and blood in defense of the Syrian land and identity, and belonging to the motherland, Syria.”