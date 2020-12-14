0
Monday 14 December 2020 - 10:11

Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans

Story Code : 903641
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
In a statement on the anniversary of Israeli occupation’s annexation of Golan, the citizens stressed that this decision- issued on December 14, 1981- is illegitimate, SANA news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the statement assured that the announcement by the outgoing US President Donald Trump to recognize the so-called ‘Israeli sovereignty’ on occupied Golan “won’t change anything of the facts of history, geography, and national belonging of the occupied Syrian Golan.”

The citizens affirmed in their statement their “absolute rejection of all annexation and land confiscation plans, on top of which is setting up wind turbines on their lands,” SANA added.

They pledged to continue confronting these plans, reiterating their “readiness to sacrifice their lives and blood in defense of the Syrian land and identity, and belonging to the motherland, Syria.”
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020