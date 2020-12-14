0
Monday 14 December 2020 - 10:23

‘Israeli’ Soldiers Shoot Two Palestinian Teens in Tulkarm

Palestine's official Wafa news agency reported that the Zionist forces shot the young men in the vicinity of the Shuwekeh neighborhood on Sunday evening.

Tulkarem hospital dealt with two live shot injuries to the knee for two young Palestinians aged 15 and 18, in addition to a suffocation case due to tear gas inhalation, said the ministry of health.

On August 17, ‘Israeli’ occupation soldiers shot and injured a 60-year-old mute and deaf Palestinian man on suspicion of carrying a knife at the Qalandiya checkpoint, located between occupied al-Quds and Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank.

Human rights groups have repeatedly criticized the Tel Aviv apartheid regime for its shoot-to-kill policy as a large number of the Palestinians killed at the scene of the alleged attacks did not pose serious threats to ‘Israeli’ occupiers.

Zionist troops have on numerous occasions been caught on camera brutally killing Palestinians, with the videos going viral online and sparking international condemnation.
