Monday 14 December 2020 - 10:34

US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’

In a Facebook post, the embassy said that the 45-day window open for Congress to contest the move after being notified about it is now over.

State Secretary Mike Pompeo “has signed a notification stating rescission of Sudan’s State Sponsor of Terrorism designation is effective as of today,” the embassy said.

The document will be added to the US Federal Register, it added.

The US pulling Sudan off its list of state sponsors of terrorism was part of a deal providing for the normalization of ties between Sudan and the Zionist entity.

As part of the same accord, Sudan also agreed to pay millions in compensation to families of terrorism victims in the US.

The normalization appears to be facing obstacles, however, with Sudanese officials saying that the normalization cannot come into effect until it has been approved by the parliament — which is yet to be formed by the transitional authorities.
