Monday 14 December 2020 - 10:37

Explosion, Shooting Reported in Somali Capital

According to media reports, the explosion was aimed at a military convoy of the African Union peacekeeping mission in Somalia [AMISOM] in the Jamhuriya region. Following the blast, the soldiers opened fire.

There are reports of casualties. So far, no militant group has claimed responsibility for the blast.

Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s. The situation has been further complicated by al-Qaeda affiliate al-Shabaab terrorist group, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a wrong proclaimed version of Sharia law in the country.

Last month, a deadly explosion took place at a security camp in Mogadishu.
