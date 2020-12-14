Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul

Islam Times - A senior military spokesman said Iraqi troops managed to kill over 40 Daesh terrorists in Mosul in a major operation backed by the Arab country’s Air Force Unit.

In a statement on Monday, Iraq's Joint Operations Command (JOC) spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Rasool said that 42 Daesh terrorists were killed in the region of Ain Al-Jahesh in southern Mosul on Sunday.Several ringleaders of the terror group were also among the dead, he added, the online Arabic-language Ray al-Youm website reported.Rasool further said that remote-controlled bombs, weapons, and other ammunition were seized during the security operation.Daesh began a terror campaign in Iraq in 2014, overrunning vast swathes in lightning attacks.After three years of fierce fight, former Iraqi prime minister Haider al-Abadi declared the end of military operations against Daesh and the end of the terror group’s territorial rule in the country on December 9, 2017.