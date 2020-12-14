0
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack

The attack hit Amital Data, which provides its Unifreight logistics software, and at least 40 of its clients.

An investigation found that there may have been 15-20 additional companies, not Amital clients, which were also targeted in the attack, although the full list is still unknown, the Calcalist website reported.

No ransom has been demanded for the information — as was the case in a massive data theft from an ‘Israeli’ insurance company earlier this month — and the identity of those behind the attack is not known.

Orian, which specializes in freight movement, logistics, and custom clearance, told the stock exchange in a statement that after it had received an alert last week from Amital following a cyber incident, “information stored on one of Orian’s servers was leaked.”

It said that, “to the best of the company’s knowledge,” the same breach also hit “40 more Amital customers.”

Amital said in a statement that two weeks ago the company identified an attack on itself and on some of its clients.

So far there was “point damage,” Amital said, adding that it would provide further updates when there were developments.

The Globes business website reported that Amital told its clients the attack was an “advanced persistent threat,” a kind of assault that is usually carried out by nation states or those sponsored by them.

Amital’s software is used in managing customs commissions, leading to concern that as a result of the attack there may be delays in the release of some shipments to the Zionist entity, in both the private and business sectors, Hebrew media reported.

In its update to the stock exchange, Orian said that it had managed to plug the leak within hours of its discovery and a thorough investigation had assessed the kind of data that was leaked, but that it had not identified the specific information.

Separately, last week, hackers who had stolen a mass of personal details on clients of the Shirbit Insurance Company apparently began selling the information on the internet.
