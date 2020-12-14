‘Israeli’ Commandos Disembark in Lebanon’s Jiyeh Area

Islam Times - The Lebanese Al- Joumhouria newspaper reported that almost two weeks ago an advanced “Israeli” military boat approached the Lebanese coast commandos disembarked in the Jiyeh area, after it was chosen because it is less mobile and includes remote areas.

According to information obtained by the newspaper, the commandos stayed on the beach for some time before leaving.Al- Joumhouria suggested that the “Israeli” group would be on an exploratory mission, but their goal was not entirely clear.Relatedly, the INTELSky account on Twitter, which specializes in aircraft movement, reported that it had monitored the “Israeli” entity’s air force on a mission to search, intercept, locate and analyze transmissions of transmitters installed in the air, land and sea near Lebanon.