0
Monday 14 December 2020 - 11:53

Turkey and Iran resolve 'misunderstanding' over Erdogan poem

Story Code : 903667
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani (L) in Russia
President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) shakes hands with President of Iran, Hassan Rouhani (L) in Russia's coastal city of Sochi ahead of the trilateral summit on Syria on February 14, 2019. [TURKISH PRESIDENCY / MURAT CETINMUHURDAR / HANDOUT - Anadolu Agency]



The embassy explained that Foreign Minister Muhammad Javad Zarif and his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu, spoke on the phone to discuss the issue.

According to Anadolu, Zarif stressed the importance of maintaining friendly relations between Erdogan and senior Iranian officials. The minister hopes to develop relations between the two countries in terms of mutual trust.

Cavusoglu is said to have insisted that the Turkish leader "respects the national sovereignty of Iran and its territorial integrity." He explained that when Erdogan recited the poem, he was referring to the city of Lachin and the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan.

The issue blew up on Saturday, when Ankara was reprimanded by Tehran for "offensive language" after Erdogan recited a poem that allegedly referred to Iran's north-west provinces as belonging to Azerbaijan. Tehran believes that some verses of the poem promote separatist ideas among Iran's Azeri minority.
 
Source : Middleeasteye
Tagged
Erdogan poem
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020