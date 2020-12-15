0
Tuesday 15 December 2020 - 04:03

Afghan Govt., Taliban to Resume Peace Talks in January

The talks between the Afghan sides began in Qatar in September, months after the United States and the Taliban struck a deal on the withdrawal of the remaining 12,000 US troops in exchange for Taliban security guarantees and a commitment to talk peace.

Members of the Afghan government delegation said on Monday they would travel back to Kabul from Doha.

“We’re taking a break for now and will be ready to discuss the agenda when talks resume,” said a senior Afghan official overseeing diplomatic communications with the Taliban, Reuters reported.

A Taliban spokesman was not immediately available for comment.

Despite the peace process, violence in Afghanistan has not ended. There are regular clashes in various parts of the country and bomb and rocket attacks in Kabul.

Last week, the US forces carried out an airstrike against the Taliban to reportedly protect government forces in Kandahar province in a rare US intervention since their pact with the Taliban.

Afghan officials in the southern province told media the Taliban were planning coordinated attacks on security forces when the US military bombed them, killing more than 20 Taliban fighters.

The Taliban accused the United States and the Afghan government of killing civilians in the airstrike.
