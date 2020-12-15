0
Tuesday 15 December 2020 - 04:05

China Urges US to Stop Politicizing Economic Issues

Story Code : 903794
China Urges US to Stop Politicizing Economic Issues
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a press briefing after Nasdaq said last week it would remove shares of four Chinese companies from indexes it maintains in response to a US government order restricting purchases of these shares.

China's capital market enjoys improved openness day by day, making it easier for international investors to choose and buy stocks of Chinese enterprises. Being excluded from some indexes will not impair these enterprises' ability to attract and receive investment from international investors, Wang said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Wang stressed that China opposes the wanton suppression of Chinese companies by the United States. What the United States has done gravely violates market competition principles and international trade rules it always claims to champion, and will eventually damage investors' interests, as well as the US national interest and image.

"The Chinese government will continue to firmly safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests," he added.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020