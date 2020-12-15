New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen

Islam Times - New documents and videotapes confirm the UAE's involvement in illegal and covert activities in Yemen, including the use of commercial aircraft for arms transfers, and the use of charities as a facade for intelligence and political work.

The documents and video clips, broadcast recently by Al Jazeera, covered the Emiratis' expansion on the Yemeni coast and focused on the Abu Dhabi-backed troops present in the coastal area.The report revealed the transformation of Al-Mokha port, which is famous for the export of Yemeni coffee around the world, into a hub for the landing and loading of weapons, and its use as a military base.The port is only about 40 nautical miles from Bab al-Mandeb Strait and about 100km from the city of Taiz.The investigation also indicated that the UAE used the Emirati Red Crescent as a front for intelligence operations on Yemen's west coast.The documents show that the UAE also established detention facilities on Perim Island, Zuqar Island and Bab al-Mandeb, noting that a special unit has been supervising these facilities.