0
Tuesday 15 December 2020 - 06:24

New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen

Story Code : 903817
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
The documents and video clips, broadcast recently by Al Jazeera, covered the Emiratis' expansion on the Yemeni coast and focused on the Abu Dhabi-backed troops present in the coastal area.

The report revealed the transformation of Al-Mokha port, which is famous for the export of Yemeni coffee around the world, into a hub for the landing and loading of weapons, and its use as a military base.

The port is only about 40 nautical miles from Bab al-Mandeb Strait and about 100km from the city of Taiz.

The investigation also indicated that the UAE used the Emirati Red Crescent as a front for intelligence operations on Yemen's west coast.

The documents show that the UAE also established detention facilities on Perim Island, Zuqar Island and Bab al-Mandeb, noting that a special unit has been supervising these facilities.
Comment


Featured Stories
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
Hezbollah Denounces Morocco-Israel Normalization
12 December 2020
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
Trump Administration Moves Forward with $1 bln Moroccan Arms Deal
12 December 2020
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
Admin of Anti-Iran Website Ruhollah Zam Executed
12 December 2020
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians
Morocco, Israel Reach US-Brokered Normalization Amid Palestinians' Condemnation
11 December 2020