0
Wednesday 16 December 2020 - 00:17

Nearly 40,000 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh

Story Code : 904014
Nearly 40,000 Refugees Return to Nagorno-Karabakh
"Today 566 people were delivered by buses from Yerevan to Stepanakert. More than 39,700 refugees have returned to their places of residence in Nagorno-Karabakh," the ministry stated, TASS reported.

Russia’s peacekeepers are in Nagorno-Karabakh in accordance with the agreements confirmed by the November 9 joint statement on a full ceasefire in the region made by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh comprises units from the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.

The Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the engagement line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachinsky corridor that connects Armenia with the enclave to exercise control of the ceasefire observance. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in the area of Stepanakert, the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation is being monitored round-the-clock.
Related Stories
Azeris Call for France to Lose Nagorno-Karabakh Mediation Role
Islam Times - Azerbaijan’s parliament called on Thursday for France to be stripped of its mediation role in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict to punish ...
Comment


Featured Stories
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Kabul’s Deputy Governor Killed in Blast in Afghanistan
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
Iraq to Sue US over Use of Depleted Uranium Weapons: Official
15 December 2020
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
Lebanese Military Tribunal Sentences ‘Israeli’ Collaborator to Three Years in Prison
15 December 2020
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
New Documents Reveal UAE’s Covert Activities in Yemen
15 December 2020
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
Iraqi Troops Kill 42 Daesh Terrorists South of Mosul
14 December 2020
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
US Removes Sudan from List of ‘State Terrorism Sponsors’
14 December 2020
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
At least 40 ‘Israeli’ Companies Targeted By Cyber-attack
14 December 2020
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
Citizens in Golan: Our Land Part of Syria, We Will Confront Confiscation Plans
14 December 2020
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for
EU Urges China to Free Those Detained for 'Reporting'
13 December 2020
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
UAE, Bahrain Ambassadors to US Participate Jewish Holiday
13 December 2020
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
Hundreds of Nigerian Students Missing after Attack on School
13 December 2020
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
Afghan Security Forces Kill Over 60 Taliban Militants in Kandahar
13 December 2020
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
1 Killed As Rockets Hit Multiple Locations in Afghan Capital
12 December 2020